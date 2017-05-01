Eau Claire FFA students speak with Ag. Secretary Sonny Perdue about current issues in agriculture

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Newly sworn-in United States Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue started his first full week in office speaking with high school FFA chapters across the nation in a virtual town hall.

The Eau Claire FFA Chapter was one of six chapters across the nation asked to participate.

"We were just so lucky to be offered the opportunity," said Jacey Schieffer, Eau Claire FFA president. Schieffer jumped at the chance to ask Perdue what the USDA is doing to help Wisconsin dairy farmers that lost their milk contracts with Grassland Dairy and did not have a new market by May 1.

"Knowing there were so many families in Wisconsin being affected, it was a great question that I just couldn't pass up asking," Schieffer said. "I do believe he actually cares about agriculture and is trying to work with us."

Perdue said the anxiety for those farming families has been very real, and the USDA is still looking for a solution.

"Obviously, the USDA has some capacity to purchase milk and cheese for our school programs and other nutritional programs," Perdue said. "We have used every opportunity, every tool at our disposal in order to take care of that."

On Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection announced 99 percent of the milk impacted by Grassland contracts found a home.

Other topics from Monday's town hall included the future of U.S. agriculture, infrastructure, food waste and more. Perdue challenged the FFA students to help the USDA slow food waste. Estimates showed Americans waste $165 billion of food each year.

"One of the things that FFA is all about is growing that leadership and stepping outside of your comfort zone," said Jan Hildebrandt, Eau Claire FFA advisor. "It will be interesting to see what they take from here themselves. It is one thing for me to take something, but if they take something and want to run with it, that is the most important thing."

Eau Claire FFA Vice President Makayla Johnson said she looked forward to continuing conversations with Perdue.

"Talk with him about how to help our chapter and our community out," Johnson said. Perdue said students may have another opportunity to talk with him if he attends the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis this October.