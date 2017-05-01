Vikings Exercise Option On Anthony Barr, But Not Teddy Bridgewater

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- The Minnesota Vikings have exercised the fifth-year option on linebacker Anthony Barr, but declined to do the same with injured quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.

The Vikings announced Barr's option on Monday. Barr was drafted ninth overall in 2014 and has started 42 games in three seasons.

Bridgewater had cemented himself the team's offensive leader before suffering a horrific leg injury just before last season started. It is still not known when Bridgewater will be able to play again, if ever. If he spends all of next season on the physically unable to perform list, Bridgewater's contract will roll over to 2018.

If Bridgewater does come back to play next season, the Vikings would have to negotiate a new deal with him to have him remain in purple.

