Many farmers find new buyers before cutoff with Grassland Dairy

WATERTOWN (WKOW) -- Monday, May 1st, is the last day Grassland Dairy will buy their milk from nearly 60 farmers in Wisconsin.

The processor told the farms in early April about the change, citing a change in Canadian trade policies.

Most of the farms have found new buyers, but some are only on 6-month contracts. Despite this, many of the affected farmers are breathing a sign of relief.

"I'm proud to be a dairy farmer," said Jennifer Sauer, owner of Sauer Dairy Farm. "I wasn't going to go down without a fight so, I'm just, where there's a will, there's a way."

The Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation says you can still support Wisconsin dairy farmers by checking products for the 'something special from Wisconsin label' and by making sure your products are marked with 'Made in Wisconsin'.