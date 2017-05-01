Assembly GOP close to releasing new state transportation budget proposal

Madison (WQOW) -- With voting on portions of Gov. Scott Walker's 2017-19 state budget proposal beginning Monday afternoon in the legislature's Joint Finance Committee (JFC), Co-Chair Jon Nygren (R-Marinette) indicated Assembly Republicans are close to releasing their own plan to fund transportation.



Rep. Nygren would not comment on whether the Assembly GOP plan would include a tax or fee increase.



"We've got infrastructure needs. We realize that. But at the end of the day we don't want to increase the burden on the citizens of Wisconsin, so, we are gonna look for any type of increases that we might see in transportation revenues, we will see an equal decrease in other areas so that the net cost to the taxpayer will be flat," said Rep. Nygren.



He said Gov. Walker's office has seen the plan, but has not committed to a position on it yet. He hoped to release it to the public by the end of the week.



The JFC scrapped Gov. Walker's budget proposal and started from scratch in April.



The JFC's first order of business Monday was to unanimously reject Gov. Walker's proposal to abolish the Wisconsin Judicial Commission - an independent agency that monitors judicial ethics. Gov. Walker wanted to hand that responsibility to the State Supreme Court, but JFC members voted in down 15-0.