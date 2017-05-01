Area HS Baseball Teams Still Ranked

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- For a second straight week, Eau Claire North (Division 1) and Eau Claire Regis (Division 3) are ranked second in their respective Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association state polls.



North is 5-0 in the Big Rivers, and 9-1 overall. North head coach Bob Johnson says the team's depth is the biggest factor in its early season success.



"I really like the balance of our baseball team right now," says Johnson, "we've had an injury to the pitching staff that's given us a chance to look at some other players and they've all stepped up and are doing a nice job. And I like how competitive we are 1 through 17, the rotation is probably down to 13, 14 right now. Feel pretty good about the way we're playing, but we also think there's at least another step to take if not, two more."



North lost its first game of the season last Friday, a 7-1 non-conference decision at Burnsville (MN), Johnson's alma mater.



"For the first half [of the season], I felt like we came our pretty hot, we've been having a lot of runs, a lot of hits, our pitching staff has been doing great," says North senior pitcher/outfielder Tanner Halvorson, "but Friday we lost and I think we're just going to come back from that and hopefully turn it back up and keep getting more wins."

"I think we've got to find out who can drive runs in in that 5 through 9 hole," Johnson says, "once again, I like the balance of our team, but we've still got to find some consistency in that part of our order, I thought against the better pitchers that Burnsville had we gave at bats away and I think those are some of the pitchers we're going to see down the road here, so we'll worry about those small fundamentals and hopefully they bring more big picture results for us."



The Huskies head to Rice Lake on Tuesday, and will then host the Warriors on Thursday.



Eau Claire Memorial has dropped out of the Division 1 rankings, with Chippewa Falls entering the poll at #9. The Cardinals are scheduled to play three non-conference games this week. Chi-Hi will play a pair of games vs. North, next week.



Regis remains unbeaten on the season. The Ramblers are 6-0 in the Western Cloverbelt, and 12-0 overall, but head coach Andy Niese doesn't think that a perfect record brings too much pressure.



"We've told the kids that this is something that we want to embrace," says Niese, "I know some coaches don't like to talk about it, and I want the kids to enjoy it. It's not something that happens very often. To start the season 12-0 is something that we should be proud of, its not something that we should hide from or act like it's not happening, so it's something that we acknowledge and appreciate."



The Ramblers have eleven seniors on this year's roster, and that experience, along with good pitching depth, have been big factors in Regis' success.



"You know, we're really starting out like we'd hoped," says Ramblers senior pitcher/infielder Paul Petit, "we've got a lot of guys on the mound and a lot of guys back and just getting out to a good start like we are, it's something that's going to help us propel in the postseason."

"We've got roughly half our starting lineup has been in the starting lineup since they were freshmen," Niese says, "so we have 4 or 5 guys that are 4 year starters and no matter how hard you try to construct your practices and create drills to have the kids in those pressurized game situations, you simply can't replicate that kind of pressure during practice."



The Ramblers are scheduled to visit Osseo-Fairchild, tomorrow. Regis will host McDonell Central, Wednesday, and Stanley-Boyd on Thursday, before a trip to Thorp on Friday.