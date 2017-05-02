Mauston addressing teacher shortage with unique options for students

Mauston (WKOW) -- A local high school is taking a stand to address a teacher shortage in Wisconsin, turning to its own students to tackle the issue.

Mauston High School is creating unique opportunities to get students interested in a career in education. Last school year, the school started a local chapter of Educators Rising, a national organization promoting education for young people.



"We try to get them thinking about what does education look like in other settings and also what are some of the other jobs or career opportunities in education," says teacher Leah Luke, who started the program.



The students meet mentors who come in and talk about different career opportunities.



"Whether it was a counselor or teachers from other schools, those have opened up opportunities for us to understand their professions which gave us a good outlook on what we have in the future," says Dayonna Bolton, a senior who hopes to become a teacher.



The idea is to encourage the students to go into the profession and to come back home to teach, because rural schools struggle to find applicants.



"We need to have amazing teachers who have the background of rural schools and can bring their skill set that they learned growing up in that environment and bring it back," says Kaitlyn Asdigian, another aspiring teacher.



Asdigian and Bolton are also part of the school's special tutoring program, giving students a taste of teaching before even getting to college. The two work with younger high school students nearly every day right in the classroom.

In addition, Mauston offers an education course where students can get college credit that will transfer to any school in Wisconsin. Asdigian and Bolton come in before the school day starts to take the class. Baraboo school officials are also working with Luke to set up a similar course.