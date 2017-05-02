MUST SEE: Gothic ice cream cone - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

MUST SEE: Gothic ice cream cone

Posted:

(WQOW) -- It's out with the colorful and in with the goth!

"Little Damage" ice cream shop in L.A. is causing quite the stir on social media, after dropping a dark and moody ice cream treat. Their homemade black cone is topped with an almond-charcoal flavored soft serve. Both get their color from actual activated charcoal.

