MUST SEE: Gothic ice cream cone

(WQOW) -- It's out with the colorful and in with the goth!
"Little Damage" ice cream shop in L.A. is causing quite the stir on social media, after dropping a dark and moody ice cream treat. Their homemade black cone is topped with an almond-charcoal flavored soft serve. Both get their color from actual activated charcoal.
