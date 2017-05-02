Adopt-A-Pet: William - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Adopt-A-Pet: William

Posted:

Meet our Pet of the Day: William!

William is a year and a half old. He is already neutered. William is a beautiful orange color, and he's got yellowish-green eyes. He arrived at the shelter as a stray in mid-March. He's got a sweet disposition. William is also kind of curious, but he's both outgoing and easy going. He'll likely fit in with any family. He may even like kids.

If you're interested in William, or want to learn more about the other animals up for adoption, contact the Dunn County Humane Association.

