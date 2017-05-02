5/2: Pizza Fest at the Children's Museum of Eau Claire

Eau Claire (Children's Museum of Eau Claire) -- An interesting and tasty event is coming up later this month at the Children's Museum of Eau Claire.
Pizza Fest
Who has the best pizza in the Chippewa Valley? The choice is yours! Grab the kids and come hungry for the Museum's 2nd Annual Pizza Fest! Enjoy an "edu-taining" night filled with games, special activities and a lot of pizza pie. Proceeds help support the Museum's Play-for-All Program.
Your ticket includes:
Tickets are $10 each, and are on sale HERE .
