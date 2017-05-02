5/2: Pizza Fest at the Children's Museum of Eau Claire - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

5/2: Pizza Fest at the Children's Museum of Eau Claire

Posted:

Eau Claire (Children's Museum of Eau Claire) -- An interesting and tasty event is coming up later this month at the Children's Museum of Eau Claire.

Pizza Fest

  • Friday, May 19 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Who has the best pizza in the Chippewa Valley? The choice is yours! Grab the kids and come hungry for the Museum's 2nd Annual Pizza Fest! Enjoy an "edu-taining" night filled with games, special activities and a lot of pizza pie. Proceeds help support the Museum's Play-for-All Program.

Your ticket includes:

  • All-You-Can-Eat Pizza from all over the Chippewa Valley!
  • Unlimited Trips to the Bitty Beverage Bar!
  • Free Face Painting and Brilliant Balloon Animals!
  • Vote for "The Cheesiest," "The Sauciest," and Your Favorite!
  • Unlimited Play on all 3 levels of the Children's Museum!

Tickets are $10 each, and are on sale HERE .
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.