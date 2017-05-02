Eau Claire Memorial names Mike Sinz as head football coach

Eau Claire (News Release) -- Memorial High School is very pleased to announce the hiring of Mike Sinz for the Head Football Coach position.

As an athlete, he played high school football at Menomonie. His time at Menomonie includes a significant number of team successes. He was on the State Quarterfinalist Team in 1998, State Championship Team in 1999, and the State Semifinalist Team in 2000. It should be noted Mike embraced individual success as well while playing at Menomonie. He was selected to All-Conference and All-Northwest.

Mike also played collegiate ball at UW-Eau Claire. In 2001, he again was on a championship team, as UW-Eau Claire finished their 2001 season as the conference champions in the WIAC.

Mike’s passion for football did not stop as a player. He embraced the next step in the role of being a coach. Mike comes to Eau Claire Memorial after serving as head coach at Mondovi where he became head coach in 2009. At Mondovi, Mike created a culture of success in a short amount of time. In 2010 and 2013 his teams were undefeated and were the conference champions in the Dunn-St. Croix Conference. He has led his teams to the WIAA Playoffs six out of eight seasons. For his efforts, Mike was selected twice as the WFCA All-Star Game Assistant Coach in 2014 and 2016.

Mike has an excellent background in football from being a teacher, player, and high school coach. Memorial looks to see continued success in the football program under Coach Sinz.