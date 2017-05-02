Eau Claire brewery to begin renovations at new Oxford Ave. location

Eau Claire (WQOW) - A local brewery is one step closer to moving into its new facility.

William Glass, the owner of The Brewing Projekt, said crews will start light demolition work in about two weeks at its new location, which is the former Silvermine Stone Company on Oxford Avenue. News 18 has been following the story when Glass and officials with the city's Redevelopment Authority had a nearly year long journey of negotiations on the property.

On Tuesday, Glass told News 18 he is waiting to get approval of his federal and state brewing licenses for the new location. He said reconstruction and renovations at the new facility will happen in two phases. Glass said they hope to start brewing in the new building and have a temporary taproom in place by the end of this summer; the building will still be under construction at this time.

Glass said hopefully by summer 2018, the new building will be ready and open to the public. He said there will be an outdoor space looking out to views of the Chippewa River, as well as riverfront seating.

To celebrate The Brewing Projekt's 2nd anniversary in a few weeks, Glass said they will have a party in the new facility on May 13 from 6 p.m. until midnight. He said anyone is welcome to stop by and take a look at the current state of the building before a complete make-over is underway later in the month.