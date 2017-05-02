MISSING ALERT: Police searching for missing Eau Claire man

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Police are searching for a missing Eau Claire man.

The Eau Claire Police Department is searching for 39-year-old Derek J. Helgeson, from Eau Claire, who was reported last seen on April 28. Police said Helgeson was reported missing two days later and his vehicle was recently located in a rural area south of Eau Claire. Police said they searched the area but could not locate Helgeson.

Helgeson is described as a male, white, with brown hair and green eyes. He is 6' tall and weighs 190 pounds. Police said if you have any information on Helgeson's whereabouts or see him, please call Eau Claire Police Detective Sergeant Mark Pieper at 715-839-6217.