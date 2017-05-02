NEW INFO.: Family of missing Eau Claire man offering $2K reward

Eau Claire (WQOW) - It has been more than one week since an Eau Claire man was last seen. Now, the family of Derek Helgeson hopes a $2,000 reward will turn up new information that will help them find him.



According to Eau Claire Police, a surveillance photo is the last time Helgeson was seen. They said he was filling up his car at a Holiday Gas Station on Truax Lane on April 28.



Eau Claire police said his vehicle was later found abandoned in southern Eau Claire County but with no sign of Helgeson.



On Monday, Helgeson's family told News 18 there has been no activity on his credit card or cell phone since he went missing.



"No keys, no cellphone, his backpack was missing," said Helgeson's mother, Gayle Helgeson. "There is no trace of him around the car by cadaver dogs and all the kinds of dogs they have. No trace of his scent or tracks or anything were found around the car. So, we personally believe he did not drive that car out there."



If you have any information about Helgeson's disappearance, you're asked to contact Eau Claire Police Detective Sergeant Mark Pieper at 715-839-6217.

Posted on May 5, 2017:

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Police are sending out another plea for the public's help in locating and Eau Claire man who has been missing for one week.



Eau Claire police said 39-year-old Derek Helgeson was last seen purchasing gas at the Holiday Station Store at 6123 Truax Lane on Friday, April 28. According to surveillance video, police said Helgeson appeared to be alone. An Eau Claire detective told News 18 that was the last bank activity on his account.

Police said witnesses reported seeing his vehicle in a rural area near County Highway B, near Oak Road, two hours later. Police cannot account for his whereabouts during that two hour stretch.



Four K-9 units have searched the area. Police also conducted a grid search at that location, but both attempts did not turn up any new clues.



On Friday, the Eau Claire Police Department, in conjunction with the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Department, did a traffic survey in hopes of getting new leads, but nothing was turned up. Police are now asking the residents in that area to search their land and any trail cams they may have for signs of Helgeson.



Police said it is extremely out of character for Helgeson to disappear, and they are calling the case suspicious.



Helgeson is described as a male, white, with brown hair and green eyes. He is 6' tall and weighs 190 pounds. Police said if you have any information on Helgeson's whereabouts or see him, please call Eau Claire Police Detective Sergeant Mark Pieper at 715-839-6217.

Posted on May 2, 2017:

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Police are searching for a missing Eau Claire man.

The Eau Claire Police Department is searching for 39-year-old Derek J. Helgeson, from Eau Claire, who was reported last seen on April 28. Police said Helgeson was reported missing two days later and his vehicle was recently located in a rural area south of Eau Claire. Police said they searched the area but could not locate Helgeson.

Helgeson is described as a male, white, with brown hair and green eyes. He is 6' tall and weighs 190 pounds. Police said if you have any information on Helgeson's whereabouts or see him, please call Eau Claire Police Detective Sergeant Mark Pieper at 715-839-6217.