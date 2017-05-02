LATEST: Man involved in Chippewa County murder case sentenced to - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

LATEST: Man involved in Chippewa County murder case sentenced to 20 years in prison

Posted:

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - A suspect in a Chippewa County homicide was sentenced in court on Tuesday.

In Chippewa County court, Judge Cray sentenced Matthew Labrec to 20 years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm and armed robbery.  A murder charge was dropped in February in return for his guilty pleas to the other charges. 

Labrec was accused of playing a role in the shooting death of Kenneth Patterson in March 2016 after Patterson's body was found in the yard of a home near Lake Wissota. The other man police charged with Patterson's murder is Jesse Lloyd. His  trial date has been set for January 23, 2018.

In court on Tuesday, Labrec spoke before the court room.

Labrec's family also spoke:

Patterson's family was present in court and spoke ahead of Labrec's sentencing.

