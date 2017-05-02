LATEST: Man involved in Chippewa County murder case sentenced to 20 years in prison

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - A suspect in a Chippewa County homicide was sentenced in court on Tuesday.

In Chippewa County court, Judge Cray sentenced Matthew Labrec to 20 years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm and armed robbery. A murder charge was dropped in February in return for his guilty pleas to the other charges.

Labrec was accused of playing a role in the shooting death of Kenneth Patterson in March 2016 after Patterson's body was found in the yard of a home near Lake Wissota. The other man police charged with Patterson's murder is Jesse Lloyd. His trial date has been set for January 23, 2018.

In court on Tuesday, Labrec spoke before the court room.

Matthew Labrec - "I am sorry for the pain and sorrow I caused. I want intensive treatment. I'm dedicated to a change." pic.twitter.com/RkOjXGgcLQ — Kaitlyn Riley (@kaitlyn_WQOW) May 2, 2017

Labrec's family also spoke:

Kenneth Patterson's sister gives tearful testimony in the sentencing hearing of Matthew Labrec. pic.twitter.com/uUc3n0UeS0 — Kaitlyn Riley (@kaitlyn_WQOW) May 2, 2017

Matthew Labrec's younger brother. "I want to see my brother again without having it be through glass. I love you, Matthew." pic.twitter.com/bUEc2Stsnt — Kaitlyn Riley (@kaitlyn_WQOW) May 2, 2017

Patterson's family was present in court and spoke ahead of Labrec's sentencing.

The mother of Kenneth Patterson's child speak at the sentencing hearing of Matthew Labrec. "My son will never get to meet Kenneth." pic.twitter.com/xLUF2OHrI1 — Kaitlyn Riley (@kaitlyn_WQOW) May 2, 2017

"I want justice for my son who will never have a father." - Mother of Kenneth Patterson's son in the sentencing hearing of Matthew Labrec. — Kaitlyn Riley (@kaitlyn_WQOW) May 2, 2017