Candy shop starts selling Pickle Juice soda

(WKOW) - A candy shop with locations in Pennsylvania and Ohio is selling bottle pickle juice soda made with pure cane sugar.



It comes in 12 oz. glass bottles and is expensive. The drink is $2.50 per bottle at the store and is nearly $10.00 a bottle if purchased online.



Grandpa Joe's Candy Shop has such a interest in the soda that it could take up to 5 days to process online orders. This isn't the first time the company has made specialty sodas. Others include one that tastes like buffalo sauce and ranch dressing.