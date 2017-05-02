Senate to vote on bill that would eliminate water skiing spotter requirement

MADISON (WKOW) - The Wisconsin State Senate will vote on legislation Tuesday that would authorize someone driving a boat to tow a person on water skis without having a second person in the boat to observe for safety purposes.



If the motorboat is equipped with a mirror that provides the operator with a wide field of vision to the rear, a so-called "spotter" would not be required.



Sen. Terry Moulton (R-Chippewa Falls) authored SB 69, which passed the Senate Committee on Sporting Heritage, Mining and Forestry on a 3-2 vote.



The Senate will also vote to concur on bills aimed at combating the state's opioid epidemic, including one that would authorize the UW System to start a recovery charter high school.



Senators will also vote on a bill to authorize the use of delivery robots for things like food and grocery deliveries.



