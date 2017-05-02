UPDATE: Senate passes bill to eliminate water skiing spotter requirement

MADISON (WKOW) - The Wisconsin State Senate passed legislation Tuesday that would authorize someone driving a boat to tow a person on water skis without having a second person in the boat to observe for safety purposes.

If the motorboat is equipped with a mirror that provides the operator with a wide field of vision to the rear, a so-called "spotter" would not be required.

Sen. Terry Moulton (R-Chippewa Falls) authored SB 69, which passed despite opposition from the Badger State Sheriff's Association and the Wisconsin Sheriffs and Deputy Sheriffs Association.

The bill is supported by the Association of Wisconsin Tourism Associations. It now moves on to the State Assembly.

Posted on May 2, 2017:

MADISON (WKOW) - The Wisconsin State Senate will vote on legislation Tuesday that would authorize someone driving a boat to tow a person on water skis without having a second person in the boat to observe for safety purposes.



If the motorboat is equipped with a mirror that provides the operator with a wide field of vision to the rear, a so-called "spotter" would not be required.



Sen. Terry Moulton (R-Chippewa Falls) authored SB 69, which passed the Senate Committee on Sporting Heritage, Mining and Forestry on a 3-2 vote.



The Senate will also vote to concur on bills aimed at combating the state's opioid epidemic, including one that would authorize the UW System to start a recovery charter high school.



Senators will also vote on a bill to authorize the use of delivery robots for things like food and grocery deliveries.

