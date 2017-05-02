2 sickened by mail package, taken to Maryland hospital

BALTIMORE (AP) - Police in Maryland said two people have been sickened after opening a package that they received in the mail.

Frederick Police Lt. Clark Pennington said the people went to a hospital for treatment and brought the package with them, and now the hospital is considered a hazmat scene.

Pennington said when the people opened the package about noon Tuesday, they began to feel burning and had difficulty breathing.

Pennington said the two took the package to Frederick Memorial Hospital. Decontamination tents have been set up outside the emergency room.

At a news conference at the hospital, spokeswoman Melissa Lambdin said no new patients are being admitted, and all inpatient care is continuing as normal.