Wisconsin Legislature passes opioids bills

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- The Wisconsin state Senate has given nearly unanimous approval to 9 bills designed to fight the rise in overdose drug deaths caused by heroin and opioids.

The bills now head to Gov. Scott Walker who is expected to sign them into law, who tweeted on Tuesday:

Some Senate Democrats argued that while the proposals are a good start, they don't go far enough. Sen. Janet Bewley calls the bills a missed opportunity to do more.

The measures would increase funding to train school staff to screen students for addiction, create a charter high school for 15 recovering addicts, create two or three regional treatment programs for underserved areas of the state and do more to train doctors in treating addiction.

Thanks to the Senate & Assembly for passing bills to combat the opioid crisis. I look forward to signing them! — Governor Walker (@GovWalker) May 2, 2017

