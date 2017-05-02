LATEST: Judge rules Eau Claire murder suspect "not competent" after fourth competency exam

Eau Claire (WQOW) - A man accused of killing his neighbor in July 2016 was found not competent to stand trial on Tuesday after his fourth competency exam.

45-year-old Shane Helmbrecht was previously found competent after he was accused of breaking into the home of his neighbor, Jen Ward, and shooting her.

On Tuesday, the judge said he is suspending the case and turning it over to the Department of Health Services to determine Helmbrecht's fate. Helmbrecht's lawyer is requesting he be sent to Mendota Mental Health Institute in Madison.

After the shooting, Helmbrecht told police he was hearing voices in his head and admitted smoking meth the day before the shooting. Helmbrecht's family also said he had symptoms of PTSD from his time in Iraq and Afghanistan.

