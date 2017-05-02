Assembly bill clarifies who can attend Wisconsin music festivals

Madison (WQOW) -- A bill that was passed by the state Assembly is sure to strike a chord with young music lovers.



Assembly Bill 194 allows people under the age of 21 to attend large music festivals held on private grounds, such as Country Jam or the Eaux Claires music festival, even if alcohol is served.



The bill became necessary because the Wisconsin Department of Revenue told festival organizers the department was going to begin enforcing current state law that bars minors from festivals without a parent present. Department of Revenue Secretary Richard Chandler was in Eau Claire on Tuesday and said he works with some of the bill's sponsors to ensure the appropriate statutes will be changed.



"The legislators from this area really worked on this package. What they did was come to us to ask for some technical advice, saying 'This is what we want to do' and we said these are the ways to rewrite the statutes to accomplish your goals," Sec. Chandler said.



The bill was introduced by the majority of the lawmakers in the Eau Claire area and was written by Rep. Rob Summerfield (R-Bloomer). He said the measure simply maintains the status quo.



"This bill just allows music festivals to be treated the same way as the Bradley Center, like Lambeau Field, bowling alleys or golf courses," Summerfield said. "There are (quite) a few exemptions that allow underagers to be on premise in certain situations."



The bill now advances to the state Senate for a vote.