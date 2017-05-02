Area Red Cross volunteer heads to St. Louis to help with disaster relief

Altoona (WQOW) - After tornadoes ripped through several southern states, leaving devastating flooding, one local volunteer is headed to help.

Red Cross Volunteer Earl Eckwright will be leaving Wednesday morning for St. Louis. He is the first volunteer from the Chippewa Valley region traveling to help those impacted by the flooding. Eckwright said he's expecting to be out there for about two weeks providing shelter relief and helping people locate food and cots in order to give people a comfortable place to stay.

"You see, people that need help, you know, you don't realize how much you got until you see someone who ain't got nothing. When I see somebody that's – some little kid or something like that – that kills me,” Eckwright said.

This isn't Eckwright's first venture with the Red Cross. In fact, he said he's been on more than 30 volunteer trips all around the nation, and in 2016, he spent more than 100 days helping others.