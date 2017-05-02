Number of Wisconsin inmates set to hit record high

Wisconsin (WQOW) - The number of people in Wisconsin prisons is expected to hit an all-time high in the next two years, and your wallet could be feeling the burden.



According to the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, currently, there are 23,088 people locked up in state institutions, but that number is projected to keep growing, hitting more than 23,200 people by 2019. That number has never been reached before.



That will come with a $1.2 billion price tag for each of the next two years for Wisconsin taxpayers. Locally, there are 1,575 inmates at the Stanley Correctional Institution. That's 75 people above capacity.



A representative from the Department of Corrections said the Stanley Correctional Institution has been retro fitted to provide space for the extra inmates.