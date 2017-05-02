Eau Claire man charged in major marijuana bust placed on probation

Eau Claire (WQOW) - An Eau Claire man, who was arrested after a search of his home turned up 23 pounds of marijuana, was placed on probation Monday.

Joshua Restad will be on probation for three years and must do either a month in jail or community service. Investigators said they also found psyschadelic mushrooms and butane hash oil in his Blakeley Avenue home. They said Restad also admitted buying 40 pounds of pot for $40,000 then repackaging it to sell.

Restad's brother Jacob also faces charges in the high-volume marijuana operation. He's due in court in August.

