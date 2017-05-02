Woman sentenced to jail time in Colfax hit and run

Dunn County (WQOW) -- Months after a hit and run that left a Colfax woman in critical condition, the driver responsible is sentenced to five months in jail.

Jami Golden was back in court Tuesday facing charges of hit and run and reckless driving causing bodily harm. It comes after Linda Salazar was hit by a vehicle while walking to work last December when the driver took off, leaving her with a head injury, broken bones and bruised organs. Salazar spent three weeks in the hospital. Golden returned about twenty minutes later and admitted to hitting Salazar.

On Tuesday, as part of a plea deal, the judge dropped the first count in exchange for a guilty plea on recklessly endangering safety. Golden was sentenced to five months in jail with five years of probation.

During the hearing, Rosaline Muckley took the stand to read a letter written by Salazar's daughter.

"So tell me why I should consider your family in all of this when you didn't consider mine, and it is painfully obvious that you didn't even consider your own family. For the record, in my opinion, the offer you have been given by the prosecution is nothing more than a slap on the wrist. Your record has shown that you refuse to learn from past mistakes. I only hope that your next mistake doesn't end up being someone else's final moments alive," read Muckley.

Golden has prior charges of manufacturing or delivering meth. On Tuesday, the judge attributed much of his verdict to the progress she has made with addiction and her success through treatment, saying he's proud of the progress she has made to turn her life around.



Golden will begin her five months in jail starting in November.