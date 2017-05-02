EC North's Sam Stange Selected In USHL Draft

Chicago, Illinois (WQOW) -- Eau Claire North sophomore Sam Stange is selected in Tuesday's Phase II of the United States Hockey League Draft.



The Sioux City Musketeers select Stange, who led the Huskies in scoring (13 goals, 30 assists) last season, and wound up 4th in the Big Rivers Conference scoring race.



A number of other Eau Claire products in the last ten years have taken the USHL route to a Division I college hockey program: Derrick LaPoint (Green Bay Gamblers, University of North Dakota), Jefferson Dahl (Youngstown Phantoms, University of Wisconsin), Alexander Dahl (Youngstown Phantoms, St. Lawrence University), and Michael Kapla (Sioux City Musketeers, UMass-Lowell).