HS Sports - Tuesday

Posted:
HS TRACK & FIELD
Dave Landgraf Invitational, Bloomer
Girls:

1. BLOOMER   194
2. ELK MOUND   92
3. CAMERON   89.5
4. DURAND   84
5. ALTOONA   70
6. MONDOVI   61
7. McDONELL CENTRAL   53.5
8. FLAMBEAU   33

Individual results:
http://www.itiming.com/raceresults/1461-Bloomer-ResultsFemale-2017-05-02.pdf

Boys:

1. BLOOMER   147
2. ELK MOUND   136.50
3. McDONELL CENTRAL   91
4. DURAND   84
5. MONDOVI   58
6. ALTOONA   57
7. CAMERON   54
8. FLAMBEAU

Individual results:
http://www.itiming.com/raceresults/1461-Bloomer-ResultsMale-2017-05-02.pdf
 

HS BASEBALL
Big Rivers

RIVER FALLS   1
EAU CLAIRE MEMORIAL   11, F-6 INN.
Wildcats: 3-1 (4-2), Old Abes: 3-2 (10-3)

EAU CLAIRE NORTH   7
RICE LAKE   1
Huskies: 6-0 (10-1), Warriors: 1-4 (4-7)

Western Cloverbelt

McDONELL CENTRAL   1
ALTOONA   2
Macks: 3-2 (4-4), Railroaders: 6-1 (7-2)

EAU CLAIRE REGIS   0
OSSEO-FAIRCHILD   1
WP: Jake Lawrence (7 IP, 0 R, 2 H, 2 BB, 4 K)
LP: Matt McCann (6 IP, 1 R, 6 H, 6 K)
Ramblers: 6-1 (11-1), Thunder: 3-4 (5-7)


Eastern Cloverbelt

COLBY   0
GREENWOOD   10, F-5 INN.

 

Dunn-St. Croix

ELK MOUND   11
BOYCEVILLE   0

 

 

HS SOFTBALL
Big Rivers

RIVER FALLS   1
EAU CLAIRE MEMORIAL   11, F-5 INN.

RIVER FALLS   0
EAU CLAIRE MEMORIAL   0, 1ST
Wildcats: 0-4 (1-10), Old Abes: 2-2 (5-7)

Western Cloverbelt

McDONELL CENTRAL   5
ALTOONA   9

McDONELL CENTRAL   11
ALTOONA   7
Macks: 5-1 (9-2), Railroaders: 4-1 (7-2)

Dunn-St. Croix

PEPIN/ALMA   1
ELK MOUND   14, F-5 INN.

ELMWOOD   22
SPRING VALLEY   10, F-5 INN.

Dairyland

LINCOLN   4
BLAIR-TAYLOR   14, F-6 INN.

