HS Sports - Tuesday

HS TRACK & FIELD
Dave Landgraf Invitational, Bloomer
Girls:
1. BLOOMER 194
2. ELK MOUND 92
3. CAMERON 89.5
4. DURAND 84
5. ALTOONA 70
6. MONDOVI 61
7. McDONELL CENTRAL 53.5
8. FLAMBEAU 33
Individual results:
http://www.itiming.com/raceresults/1461-Bloomer-ResultsFemale-2017-05-02.pdf
Boys:
1. BLOOMER 147
2. ELK MOUND 136.50
3. McDONELL CENTRAL 91
4. DURAND 84
5. MONDOVI 58
6. ALTOONA 57
7. CAMERON 54
8. FLAMBEAU
Individual results:
http://www.itiming.com/raceresults/1461-Bloomer-ResultsMale-2017-05-02.pdf
HS BASEBALL
Big Rivers
RIVER FALLS 1
EAU CLAIRE MEMORIAL 11, F-6 INN.
Wildcats: 3-1 (4-2), Old Abes: 3-2 (10-3)
EAU CLAIRE NORTH 7
RICE LAKE 1
Huskies: 6-0 (10-1), Warriors: 1-4 (4-7)
Western Cloverbelt
McDONELL CENTRAL 1
ALTOONA 2
Macks: 3-2 (4-4), Railroaders: 6-1 (7-2)
EAU CLAIRE REGIS 0
OSSEO-FAIRCHILD 1
WP: Jake Lawrence (7 IP, 0 R, 2 H, 2 BB, 4 K)
LP: Matt McCann (6 IP, 1 R, 6 H, 6 K)
Ramblers: 6-1 (11-1), Thunder: 3-4 (5-7)
Eastern Cloverbelt
COLBY 0
GREENWOOD 10, F-5 INN.
HS SOFTBALL
Big Rivers
RIVER FALLS 1
EAU CLAIRE MEMORIAL 11, F-5 INN.
RIVER FALLS 0
EAU CLAIRE MEMORIAL 0, 1ST
Wildcats: 0-4 (1-10), Old Abes: 2-2 (5-7)
Western Cloverbelt
McDONELL CENTRAL 5
ALTOONA 9
McDONELL CENTRAL 11
ALTOONA 7
Macks: 5-1 (9-2), Railroaders: 4-1 (7-2)
Dunn-St. Croix
PEPIN/ALMA 1
ELK MOUND 14, F-5 INN.
ELMWOOD 22
SPRING VALLEY 10, F-5 INN.
Dairyland
LINCOLN 4
BLAIR-TAYLOR 14, F-6 INN.
