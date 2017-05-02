Assembly passes four bills aimed at reducing homelessness

MADISON (WKOW) -- State lawmakers set their sights on helping the homeless Tuesday.

The State Assembly passed four bills that would go towards providing not only more housing, but employment opportunities for homeless people in Wisconsin.

One bill would establish a pilot program to house the neediest people first - those who are living in a car or sleeping on the street, as opposed to someone looking to upgrade their living situation. Two other bills would expand access to housing grants. The final piece of legislation would develop an Interagency Council on Homelessness, bringing eight state agencies together to talk about the best way to share resources to help the homeless.

Because many of the proposals involve pilot programs, the total cost of the bills is only about $200,000.

Democrats, while overwhelmingly voting in favor of the bills, said the measures could have gone further.

The bills now move on to the State Senate.