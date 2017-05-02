Report: Assembly GOP to propose complex plan to boost transportation funding

Madison (WQOW) -- Assembly Republicans seem to be looking at a complex solution for the state's transportation funding deficit.

The Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reported Tuesday the plan would be far-reaching, applying the state's five percent sales tax to all gasoline purchases, bringing in about an extra ten cents per gallon - while cutting the state gas tax.

According to the MJS report, the plan would also slash state income taxes - eventually dropping them to a 4 percent flat tax; cut $300 million in borrowing for new road projects that Gov. Walker had proposed; and layoff about 200 engineers at the Department of Transportation.

The only person with real answers about how much the plan will raise for transportation isn't talking much.

Rep, Dale Kooyenga (R-Brookfield) would only say he's disappointed someone leaked information about his proposal before he could formally introduce it on Thursday.



But Assembly Democrats had a lot to say about it.

"It's a plan that hurts working people, hurts small businesses, and it's a non-starter," said Rep. Peter Barca (D-Kenosha), the Assembly minority leader.

"At the end of the day - they're sort of using solving the transportation problem as a trojan horse to push forward a more regressive tax code," said Rep. Gordon Hintz (R-Oshkosh).

The Democrats said they see a plan that appears to hit middle income taxpayers hardest, while helping top income earners.

"I'm not gonna be critical of anything that the Assembly might be working on until they make their full public presentation of what they're thinking," said Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald (R-Juneau).

Sen. Fitzgerald said he is as in the dark as anyone on the details, but he's hopeful it's a reasonable solution.

"Certainly we've been working on a number of things as well, probably not as complex as what you might see being discussed, just because there's so many moving parts, but I feel pretty good about where we're at actually," said Sen. Fitzgerald.

Democrats said they want to see some hard, accurate numbers.

"Is this a net gain or a net loss?," asked Rep. Dana Wachs (D-Eau Claire). "We're not sure at this point in time."

The numbers are important, because Wisconsin has a transportation budget deficit of roughly $939 million.