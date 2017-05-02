CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Emotional homecoming for 115th Fighter Wing First Sergeant

MADISON (WKOW) -- We're nearly two weeks away from Mother's Day, but the joyful moment came early for a Juneau County Air National Guard First Sergeant.

Sara Jensen and two other military members returned home after six months serving our country overseas.

Jensen's family was there to greet her. Her son's showered her with kisses while her boyfriend brought her white roses.

"I'm so excited to see my mom!" Nathan Jensen chirped as he waited for his mom to rush down the escalator.

First Sergeant Jensen knows how hard the distance has been on her little ones, being away for so long.

"It's a big void, being away from everybody, everyday being away and not being their mom," she explained.

Her commander, Major Kristin Boustany, says the First Sergeant has balanced it all beautifully.

"It gave me goosebumps, as a mother to see it, as a servicewoman, to hug her kids after a 6 month deployment, very touching," Major Boustany said.

Meanwhile, Nathan says having his mom back has cemented what he wants to do when he grows up, follow in his mother's footsteps.

"She served our country, and someday, I'll serve mine," he said.

Also returning home from their mission with the 115th Fighter Wing, Chief Master Sergeant Dave Morrison and Chief Master Sergeant Rob Hintz. The trio took a 30 hour plane ride after serving as defenders in the Middle East.