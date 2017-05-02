Birds eye view of UW-Eau Claire Garfield Ave. construction

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Drone video is giving the public a unique aerial look at the construction underway on Garfield Avenue on the UW-Eau Claire campus.



The video, shot by UW-Eau Claire photographer Bill Hoepner, shows the progress being made on the project. As News 18 previously reported, that area will include overlooks, green space and an amphitheater for students and visitors. The Putnam Park parking lot will also be replaced with an outdoor classroom.



The project should be completed by the fall of 2018.