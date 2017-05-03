Netflix series "13 Reasons Why" causing concern among health professionals

La Crosse (WXOW) -- The popular Netflix series "13 Reasons Why" is becoming increasingly more concerning for health professionals, as the series profiles a teenager who eventually commits suicide.

The show's graphic depiction of several sexual assaults and a suicide worry adults who fear it could contribute to the "contagion effect," otherwise known as the copycat effect.

Dr. Allison Allmon Dixson, a pediatric psychologist at Gundersen Health System, said the topic of the series has come up among her patients.

"The important piece is we're having discussions now," she said."It gives us an opportunity to talk about the warning signs of suicide and how to help discuss it."

The series is based on a fictional 2007 book by Jay Asher. However, Allmon Dixson says some of the messages are anything but fiction.

"We often make suicide simplistic," she said. "However suicide is often complicated and it's not something that has one identifiable reason. Instead, it's a combination of mental illness and stressors."

Allmon Dixson said the response of adults in the series, particularly the reaction from the school counselor, is not typical.

"Your school counselors are there to help you, support you and they have resources available to help students experiencing these things."

According to the CDC, suicide is the fourth leading cause of death among children ages 10 to 14 in Wisconsin. Across all ages, the CDC estimates one suicide occurs every 10 hours in the Badger state.

Those seeking help can call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-HELP or by texting START to 741-741.

At the end of the day, Allmon Dixson recommends parents watch the series with their children, if they're interested in checking it out.