Wausau paramedics react to Dallas shooting

Wausau (WAOW) -- In the wake of a shooting in Dallas that left a paramedic in critical condition, first responders from the Wausau Fire Department said the incident reminds them of the potential danger they face on every call.

Engineer Kurt Riel said even though the incident happened 1,000 miles away, it still hits home for the 20-year veteran of the department.

"They're not Wausau but it's a brotherhood. They're doing the same type of service that we are," he said. "It's tragic."

Whether it's an active shooter situation or an escalating domestic-related call, Riel said the department carries bulletproof vests and helmets in their trucks in case a situation becomes hostile.

The department used this protection during the March 22 shooting rampage across the Wausau area.

"We can never be 100 percent sure that we are safe," said Firefighter Paramedic Matt Brockman. "[It's] something we have to keep in the back of our minds."

Both paramedics add that they work closely with the Wausau Police Department to determine if safety is a concern while on the scene.

The vests they use are strong enough to hold up against a high-powered hunting rifle. The helmets can withstand a handgun.