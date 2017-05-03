MUST SEE: Would you drink pickle juice soda?

(WQOW) -- One Pennsylvania candy shop thinks they have the perfect weird treat for you.
It's pickle juice soda from Grandpa Joe's Candy Shop. It comes in a 12 ounce glass bottle, made with pure cane sugar, but it's not cheap. Just one bottle will set you back $2.50! Grandpa Joe's actually sells hundreds of specialty sodas, including buffalo sauce and ranch dressing!
Can't Find Something?
WQOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.