5/3: Creative Economy Week

Eau Claire (Downtown Eau Claire Inc.) -- Creative Economy Week is coming to Wisconsin next weekend, but what is the week all about? Well, it's essentially a celebration of the developing Eau Claire economy!

Creative Economy Week 2017:

Saturday, May 13th, 2017 - Friday, May 19th, 2017

Saturday, May 13

3:00 p.m.

State of our Creative Economy

6:00 p.m.

The Brewing Projekt's Two Year Anniversary



Monday, May 15

7:00 p.m.

State of our Literature Monday Jazz Sessions hosted by Michael Shults & Jeremy Boettcher



Tuesday, May 16

6:00 p.m.

State of our Theatre

7:00 p.m.

Writing for Exposure: Why Writers Need to Get Paid for Communities to Flourish (And How to Do That)



Wednesday, May 17

6:00 p.m.

"Sounds Like Home" Public Input Session

7:00 p.m.

Dairyland Designers Association Kickoff Event



Thursday, May 18

4:00 p.m.

Downtown Eau Claire Gallery Walk

7:00 p.m.

Songwriters in the Round

8:00 p.m.

Clear Water Comedy



Friday, May 19

7:00 p.m.

Twig Issue No. 3 Launch Party

7:30 p.m.

BareBones Ensemble Theatre: Two Plays by Harold Pinter