5/3: Creative Economy Week - Eau Claire, WI

5/3: Creative Economy Week

Posted:

Eau Claire (Downtown Eau Claire Inc.) -- Creative Economy Week is coming to Wisconsin next weekend, but what is the week all about? Well, it's essentially a celebration of the developing Eau Claire economy!

Creative Economy Week 2017:

  • Saturday, May 13th, 2017 - Friday, May 19th, 2017

Saturday, May 13
3:00 p.m.
State of our Creative Economy
6:00 p.m.
The Brewing Projekt's Two Year Anniversary
 
Monday, May 15 
7:00 p.m.
State of our Literature Monday Jazz Sessions hosted by Michael Shults & Jeremy Boettcher
 
Tuesday, May 16 
6:00 p.m.
State of our Theatre
7:00 p.m.
Writing for Exposure: Why Writers Need to Get Paid for Communities to Flourish (And How to Do That)
 
Wednesday, May 17
6:00 p.m.
"Sounds Like Home" Public Input Session
7:00 p.m.
Dairyland Designers Association Kickoff Event
 
Thursday, May 18 
4:00 p.m.
Downtown Eau Claire Gallery Walk
7:00 p.m.
Songwriters in the Round
8:00 p.m.
Clear Water Comedy
 
Friday, May 19
7:00 p.m.
Twig Issue No. 3 Launch Party
7:30 p.m.
BareBones Ensemble Theatre: Two Plays by Harold Pinter

