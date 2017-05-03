5/3: Creative Economy Week

Eau Claire (Downtown Eau Claire Inc.) -- Creative Economy Week is coming to Wisconsin next weekend, but what is the week all about? Well, it's essentially a celebration of the developing Eau Claire economy!
Creative Economy Week 2017:
Saturday, May 13
3:00 p.m.
State of our Creative Economy
6:00 p.m.
The Brewing Projekt's Two Year Anniversary
Monday, May 15
7:00 p.m.
State of our Literature Monday Jazz Sessions hosted by Michael Shults & Jeremy Boettcher
Tuesday, May 16
6:00 p.m.
State of our Theatre
7:00 p.m.
Writing for Exposure: Why Writers Need to Get Paid for Communities to Flourish (And How to Do That)
Wednesday, May 17
6:00 p.m.
"Sounds Like Home" Public Input Session
7:00 p.m.
Dairyland Designers Association Kickoff Event
Thursday, May 18
4:00 p.m.
Downtown Eau Claire Gallery Walk
7:00 p.m.
Songwriters in the Round
8:00 p.m.
Clear Water Comedy
Friday, May 19
7:00 p.m.
Twig Issue No. 3 Launch Party
7:30 p.m.
BareBones Ensemble Theatre: Two Plays by Harold Pinter
Can't Find Something?
WQOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.