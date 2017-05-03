5/3: Wisconsin Public Radio and Says You!

Eau Claire (Wisconsin Public Radio) -- A national public radio show is coming to town this weekend, and your invited to participate.

Says You! is public radio's quintessential quiz show, and it's coming to Eau Claire! Says You! is a celebration of words, wit and whimsy, and on Saturday, May 6 at 7 p.m., will be at the Lismore Hotel in the heart of downtown.

The staging of the show in Eau Claire is part of Wisconsin Public Radio's Centennial celebration.Heard coast-to-coast, Says You! pits two teams of wordies against each other in raucous word-play and audience interaction.

Recorded for national broadcast, Saturday night's performance will feature the Says You! cast of regular panelists Carolyn Faye Fox, Arnie Reisman, Paula Lyons, Tony Kahn, Murray Horwitz and Barry Nolan.

Says You! is heard on 88.3 Menomonie/Eau Claire and 88.7 River Falls on Saturdays at 11 a.m. and Sundays at 8 a.m.

Tickets for this WPR Centennial event are available HERE.