Adopt-A-Pet: Groot

Meet our Pet of the Day: Groot!

Groot is about 8 years old. He's an Akita mix, and he is neutered, so he's all set to go. Groot loves people and he's just a happy guy. He is 100 pounds, so he's a big dog. He likes walks, but he likes to do them at his own pace. Groot is very sweet, he's very loving, but he'd do good in a home where he's the only pet.

If you're interested in Groot, or want to learn more about the other animals up for adoption, contact the Dunn County Humane Society.