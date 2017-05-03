Edina raises age to buy tobacco to 21

A man who critically wounded a Detroit officer responding to a domestic dispute was caught on video surveillance chambering a round into a handgun as police knocked on the door to his apartment building, the city's police chief said Monday

Andrew Jackson and the Civil War have sparked some odd comments by President Donald Trump

Trump on Civil War: Why couldn't they have worked that out?

Police say San Diego pool party shooter's ex-girlfriend heard two gunshots when the suspect called her during rampage

The U.S. opioid crisis is forcing hospitals to roll out non-addictive alternatives to treatments that have long been the mainstay for the severe pain of trauma and surgery

Thousands of people from New England to the Midwest to the West Coast chanted, picketed and protested Monday as demonstrations raged against President Donald Trump's immigration policies along with the traditional May Day marching in favor of labor

Arrests made as thousands rally in US for and against Trump

An American company helping secure the Iraqi base where F-16 fighter jets battle the Islamic State group turned a blind eye to alcohol smuggling, theft, security violations and allegations of sex trafficking

Tina Fey, Scarlett Johansson, Meryl Streep, Julianne Moore and many more turned out to see Hillary Clinton receive an award from Planned Parenthood, which was holding its centennial celebration

Flooded areas of the Midwest are bracing for another round of heavy rain, the last thing they need with rivers in several places at or near record levels

More rain in the forecast adds to woes in flooded Midwest

San Francisco and Airbnb have reached a deal to resolve a lawsuit over a city law that fines Airbnb for booking rentals that are not registered with the city.

A Texas state agency has withdrawn its ownership claim to 10 microfilm Bibles that Apollo astronauts took into space, ceding them to an author who says they were left to her.

A vehicle has crashed through a Massachusetts auto auction building, and medics are wheeling people out on gurneys.

Flooded areas of the Midwest are bracing for another round of heavy rain, the last thing they need with rivers in several places at or near record levels.

More rain in the forecast adds to woes in flooded Midwest

The Border Patrol is casting a wide net in the recruitment of new agents.

A white former South Carolina police officer whose killing of an unarmed black man running from a traffic stop was captured on cellphone video has pleaded guilty to federal civil rights charges that could send him to prison for decades.

A new study finds that low-income students and minority students are graduating at lower rates than the national average.

The Justice Department's decision not to charge two white Baton Rouge police officers in the shooting death of a black man may not be the final legal chapter in the case.

An American company helping secure the Iraqi base where F-16 fighter jets battle the Islamic State group turned a blind eye to alcohol smuggling, theft, security violations and allegations of sex trafficking.

A former Weather Underground radical who was denied parole after New York's governor granted her clemency says the decision was "communally painful" for fellow prisoners who had "connected their sense of hope" to her.

EDINA, Minn. (AP) - A Twin Cities suburb has raised the age to purchase tobacco to 21, angering businesses who said they will lose business to nearby communities.

Edina is believed to be the first in Minnesota to raise the age to buy tobacco from 18 to 21. The City Council passed the resolution unanimously Tuesday night.

Mike Sheldon is from the nonprofit organization ClearWay Minnesota, a proponent of the ordinance. He said the move is similar to the Legislature passing a statewide ban smoking in restaurants and bars. Sheldon told KSTP-TV (http://bit.ly/2pXvaxA ) he hopes the vote in Edina will create momentum for other communities to take the same action.

The ordinance takes effect July 1.