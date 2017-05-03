Democrats introduce wasting disease bill

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Democratic lawmakers have introduced a bill that would impose new regulations on deer farms in hopes of slowing chronic wasting disease.
Under the bill from Reps. Dana Wachs (D-Eau Claire) and Nick Milroy (D-South Range), all deer farms would have to do the following:
The bill has little chance of passing given that Republicans control the state Assembly.
A Department of Natural Resources advisory committee has suggested the agency require double or electric fencing on CWD-positive farms in a new long-term CWD plan. Deer farmers have resisted tighter regulations and said double fencing is too expensive.
