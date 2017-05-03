DEVELOPING: Witness: Man approached woman, shot her 3 times - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

DEVELOPING: Witness: Man approached woman, shot her 3 times

IRVING, Texas (AP) ?-- A math tutor at a suburban Dallas community college said she saw a man shoot a woman three times in the hallway of a campus building.

Nasrin Nanbakhsh said the woman was sitting in a chair at North Lake College in Irving when the gunman approached her Wednesday and fired.

Nanbakhsh said she ran into a room, locked the doors, turned off the lights and waited for help to arrive. She said she also emailed her supervisors to let them know what was happening.

Irving police spokesman James McLellan said the gunman took his own life after killing the woman.

The school northwest of Dallas was closed for the rest of the day.

North Lake College is a two-year public school that's part of the Dallas County Community College District.

