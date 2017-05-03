U.S. Veterans Affairs Secretary considers closing 1,100 VA facilities

A man who critically wounded a Detroit officer responding to a domestic dispute was caught on video surveillance chambering a round into a handgun as police knocked on the door to his apartment building, the city's police chief said Monday

A man who critically wounded a Detroit officer responding to a domestic dispute was caught on video surveillance chambering a round into a handgun as police knocked on the door to his apartment building, the city's police chief said Monday

The U.S. opioid crisis is forcing hospitals to roll out non-addictive alternatives to treatments that have long been the mainstay for the severe pain of trauma and surgery

The U.S. opioid crisis is forcing hospitals to roll out non-addictive alternatives to treatments that have long been the mainstay for the severe pain of trauma and surgery

Thousands of people from New England to the Midwest to the West Coast chanted, picketed and protested Monday as demonstrations raged against President Donald Trump's immigration policies along with the traditional May Day marching in favor of labor

Thousands of people from New England to the Midwest to the West Coast chanted, picketed and protested Monday as demonstrations raged against President Donald Trump's immigration policies along with the traditional May Day marching in favor of labor

An American company helping secure the Iraqi base where F-16 fighter jets battle the Islamic State group turned a blind eye to alcohol smuggling, theft, security violations and allegations of sex trafficking

An American company helping secure the Iraqi base where F-16 fighter jets battle the Islamic State group turned a blind eye to alcohol smuggling, theft, security violations and allegations of sex trafficking

Tina Fey, Scarlett Johansson, Meryl Streep, Julianne Moore and many more turned out to see Hillary Clinton receive an award from Planned Parenthood, which was holding its centennial celebration

Tina Fey, Scarlett Johansson, Meryl Streep, Julianne Moore and many more turned out to see Hillary Clinton receive an award from Planned Parenthood, which was holding its centennial celebration

Flooded areas of the Midwest are bracing for another round of heavy rain, the last thing they need with rivers in several places at or near record levels

Flooded areas of the Midwest are bracing for another round of heavy rain, the last thing they need with rivers in several places at or near record levels

Environmental and Alaska Native groups have sued to overturn an executive order by President Donald Trump that aims to put the Arctic and Atlantic oceans back in play for oil and gas drilling.

Environmental and Alaska Native groups have sued to overturn an executive order by President Donald Trump that aims to put the Arctic and Atlantic oceans back in play for oil and gas drilling.

A U.S. attorney says there is not enough evidence to pursue federal charges against two white officers in the death of a black man in Baton Rouge.

A U.S. attorney says there is not enough evidence to pursue federal charges against two white officers in the death of a black man in Baton Rouge.

Flooded areas of the Midwest are bracing for another round of heavy rain, the last thing they need with rivers in several places at or near record levels.

Flooded areas of the Midwest are bracing for another round of heavy rain, the last thing they need with rivers in several places at or near record levels.

Salt Lake City leaders and tourism officials are playfully jabbing back at Golden State Warriors players who bemoaned the lack of nightlife in Utah.

Salt Lake City leaders and tourism officials are playfully jabbing back at Golden State Warriors players who bemoaned the lack of nightlife in Utah.

A white former South Carolina police officer whose killing of an unarmed black man running from a traffic stop was captured on cellphone video has pleaded guilty to federal civil rights charges that could send him to prison for decades.

A white former South Carolina police officer whose killing of an unarmed black man running from a traffic stop was captured on cellphone video has pleaded guilty to federal civil rights charges that could send him...

The Justice Department's decision not to charge two white Baton Rouge police officers in the shooting death of a black man may not be the final legal chapter in the case.

The Justice Department's decision not to charge two white Baton Rouge police officers in the shooting death of a black man may not be the final legal chapter in the case.

Environmentalists and public health advocates are going to court to fight the Trump administration's move to rewrite Obama-era rules limiting water pollution from coal-fired power plants.

Environmentalists and public health advocates are going to court to fight the Trump administration's move to rewrite Obama-era rules limiting water pollution from coal-fired power plants.

Disgraced preacher Tony Alamo, who was convicted in Arkansas of sexually abusing girls he considered wives, has died in a North Carolina prison.

Disgraced preacher Tony Alamo, who was convicted in Arkansas of sexually abusing girls he considered wives, has died in a North Carolina prison.

WASHINGTON (AP) - Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin said his department is seeking to close perhaps more than 1,100 VA facilities nationwide as it develops plans to allow more veterans to receive medical care in the private sector.

At a House hearing Wednesday, Shulkin said the VA had identified more than 430 vacant buildings and 735 that he described as underutilized, costing the federal government $25 million a year. He said the VA would work with Congress in prioritizing buildings for closure and was considering whether to follow a process the Pentagon had used in recent decades to decide which of its underused military bases to shutter, known as Base Realignment and Closure, or BRAC.

"Whether BRAC is a model that we should take a look, we're beginning that discussion with members of Congress," Shulkin told a House appropriations subcommittee. "We want to stop supporting our use of maintenance of buildings we don't need, and we want to reinvest that in buildings we know have capital needs."

While President Donald Trump's budget blueprint calls for a 6 percent increase in VA funding, Shulkin has made clear the government's second-largest agency with nearly 370,000 employees will have to operate more efficiently and that budget increases should not be considered a given in future years. The department recently announced hiring restrictions on roughly 4,000 positions despite the lifting of the federal hiring freeze and also left open the possibility of "near-term" and "long-term workforce reductions." Shulkin is also putting together a broader proposal by fall to expand the VA's Choice program of private-sector care.

The Pentagon's BRAC process often stirred controversy in the past as members of Congress expressed concern about the negative economic impact of shuttering military bases and vigorously opposed closures in their districts.

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, R-Neb., a vice chair of the appropriations panel, told Shulkin that Congress was looking forward to working with the VA "constructively" on the issue in part by determining how excess VA buildings could be put to good community use, such as for fire-fighting, security or landscape maintenance.

"Don't ever use the term BRAC because it brings up a lot of bad memories," Fortenberry cautioned. "You automatically set yourself up for a lot of controversy."

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.