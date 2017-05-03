BEWARE: Google Doc phishing scam

(WQOW) - Spam emails are spreading across the state, including right here in the Chippewa Valley.

If you see an email about opening a Google drive or Google doc, ignore it or you may be impacted next.

Many agencies, businesses and schools in the area posted not to open the Google Doc email sent from their department's account; they said it was a virus. Those agencies included the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, Beaver Creek Reserve in Fall Creek and the Elk Mound Area School District.

Don't click on any links in the email. We're working to get more information on this.

This is what the scam email looks like: