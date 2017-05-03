LATEST: Google Docs addresses phishing email issues - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

LATEST: Google Docs addresses phishing email issues

Posted:

(WQOW) - After spam emails were sent across the nation on Wednesday, including in the Chippewa Valley, Google Docs said it has addressed the issue.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Google Docs said:

"We have taken action to protect users against an email impersonating Google Docs, and have disabled offending accounts. We've removed the fake pages, pushed updates through Safe Browsing, and our abuse team is working to prevent this kind of spoofing from happening again."

Google Docs said if you clicked on the spam emails, you should go to g.co/SecurityCheckup and remove apps you don't recognize.

Posted on May 4, 2017:

(WQOW) - If you received an email asking you to click on a Google Doc link, don't open it.

Spam emails are spreading across the state, including right here in the Chippewa Valley. 

On Wednesday mid-afternoon, several agencies, businesses and schools in the area posted not to open the Google Doc email sent from their department's accounts; they said it was a virus.

In a tweet, Google said it is investigating a phishing email that appears as Google Docs.

This is what the scam email looks like:

Posted on May 3, 2017:

(WQOW) - Spam emails are spreading across the state, including right here in the Chippewa Valley.

If you see an email about opening a Google drive or Google doc, ignore it or you may be impacted next.

Many agencies, businesses and schools in the area posted not to open the Google Doc email sent from their department's account; they said it was a virus. Those agencies included the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, Beaver Creek Reserve in Fall Creek and the Elk Mound Area School District.

This is what the scam email looks like:

