LATEST: Google Docs addresses phishing email issues

(WQOW) - After spam emails were sent across the nation on Wednesday, including in the Chippewa Valley, Google Docs said it has addressed the issue.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Google Docs said:

"We have taken action to protect users against an email impersonating Google Docs, and have disabled offending accounts. We've removed the fake pages, pushed updates through Safe Browsing, and our abuse team is working to prevent this kind of spoofing from happening again."

Google Docs said if you clicked on the spam emails, you should go to g.co/SecurityCheckup and remove apps you don't recognize.

We've addressed the issue with a phishing email claiming to be Google Docs. If you think you were affected, visit https://t.co/O68nQjFhBL. pic.twitter.com/AtlX6oNZaf — Google Docs (@googledocs) May 3, 2017

Posted on May 4, 2017:

