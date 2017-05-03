Sen. Moulton proposes new water skiing bill, local boater disagrees

Eau Claire (WQOW) - A bill that would eliminate the water skiing spotter requirement has passed the state senate, but it is raising red flags for some water enthusiasts.



Sen. Terry Moulton (R-Chippewa Falls) is the author of the bill. He told News 18 he introduced the bill because some local water skiers were having trouble finding a spotter to go skiing.



Right now, the law states you must have a boat driver and another person to keep an eye on the skier. Under Moulton's proposal, a spotter is not needed as long as the boat has a wide-view mirror.



He claimed a similar law is already in place in Minnesota, but the need for a spotter in Wisconsin keeps tourists from crossing the border.



"We had much testimony from skiers that these mirrors are much safer than actually having a spotter," Moulton said. "Sometimes, a spotter gives you a false sense of security. They're distracted by phones, cellphones, tablets and other people in the boat."



A ski-boat driver for the Ski Sprites, Tom Wagener, told News 18 this legislation puts people at risk, and the group would never consider sending a skier out without a spotter.



"The driver's job is to look ahead and see where they are going," Wagener said. "They can't be looking ahead and looking back at the same time. There's just too many variables that can go on with the skiers that they might not catch and seconds count in a skiing accident."



The bill now moves on to the Assembly for a vote. If you would like to read Senator Moulton's bill in its entirety, click here.