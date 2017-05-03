Chippewa County explores options to replace wheel tax

Chippewa County (WQOW) - The Chippewa County Highway Department is looking for ways to save as it prepares to end its wheel tax in 2020.

The wheel tax is a $10 annual registration fee for Chippewa County residents that started January 1, 2015. It is set to end by January 1, 2020, but the Chippewa County Board agreed to end the wheel tax early if the county's winter maintenance fund reaches a balance of $550,000. The highway department's proposed plan to replace the wheel tax includes $200,000 in service reductions within the department.

Brian Kelley, the Chippewa County Highway commissioner, said the first thing they would do is eliminate two plow routes in the county, and the county is already working with the state on a study to optimize their plow routes. The highway department said the state's biennial budget could also help.

"One thing that we're keeping in mind is that the state still has not come up with its budget yet. We do want to minimize the amount of reductions here,” Kelley said. “We are going to keep looking for efficiencies, but as far as service reductions, if we can get more money from the state, that would definitely be helpful and that would minimize the amount of reductions we have to do at the county."

The Chippewa County Highway Department will finalize it's recommendation for efficiencies on May 31 and forward it to the county board for its June 13 meeting.