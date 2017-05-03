Eau Claire Co. Sheriff: Justin Vernon is wrong, pot not allowed at Eaux Claires

Eau Claire County (WQOW) - A comment by a famous Eau Claire singer is raising eyebrows. So, Eau Claire County authorities want to clear up a few things ahead of the summer festival season.

It might seem obvious, but illegal drugs, including marijuana, are not allowed at the Eaux Claires Music and Arts Festival despite what some celebrities might say on the internet.

Over the weekend, the minds behind the Eaux Claires Music and Arts Festival, including Bon Iver's Justin Vernon, answered fans' questions about this year's event on Reddit.

One of the questions stated:

“Is it cool to smoke weed at the festival?”

The question got a response from Vernon that Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer said isn't just misleading, but it's flat out false.

Vernon replied on Reddit:

“Weed is okay. It's a plant. Most of us know that now."

But, Sheriff Cramer is reminding people that pot is still illegal in Wisconsin, and deputies patrolling the fest won't turn a blind eye to people breaking the law.

"If Justin wants to pay the fines for everyone, that's up to him. But, we will take appropriate enforcement action, that's what it's about,” Cramer said. “We're not there to cause a riot, obviously, but … we'll just set the record straight saying, abide by the law and you don't have to worry about law enforcement contacting you."

Sheriff Cramer talked about the local and state rules regarding marijuana use and the penalties you could face for violating them.

News 18 also reached out to the marketing team behind the Eaux Claires fest for comment on Vernon's answer. They told News 18 they didn't have anything to say about his response, but they do ask that every festival-goer abide by all rules and laws.

2017's Eaux Claires two-day festival runs from June 16 until June 17 near Eau Claire's west side.