New pickleball courts coming to Lake Hallie park

Chippewa Valley (WQOW) - What do you get when you cross badminton, tennis and ping pong? The players call it, pickleball, and it's picking up speed in the Chippewa Valley.

The Village of Lake Hallie recently approved a project to install six pickleball courts at Gower Park. Organizers are expected to start up soon, but it's not the only place players are picking up paddles.

News 18 stopped by McDonough Park in Eau Claire on Wednesday, where another court expansion project is in the works. Ron Doering, with the the Chippewa Valley Pickleball Club, said it's the fastest growing sport in the country. The local club just started in 2016 and has almost 150 members.

"I think that it appeals to a broad range -- the cost factor is one. It's a lot of fun to play. It appeals to that wide range of people,” Doering said. “We've got kids that are playing that are in middle school and to older folks that are all the way up to almost 80 years old just in our area."

The pickleball club hopes to have the McDonough Park expansion completed by fall 2017. The six new courts at Gower Park in Lake Hallie are expected to be completed by the middle of summer 2017. If you'd like to test out the trending sport, click here.