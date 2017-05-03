Eau Claire County doubles road projects for 2017

Eau Claire County (WQOW)- A new innovation in road repairs could mean a smoother ride on Eau Claire County roads.

The Eau Claire County Highway Department said last year's road projects came in about $1-million under what was budgeted for, despite almost doubling the miles the county was projected to improve. The department said the county's goal is to improve 16 miles or roadways each year. Last year it was projected to complete 10 miles, but was able to complete 18 miles.



Part of that success, staff said, is attributed to a new system of road repairs. The innovation essentially recycles materials instead of replacing them, cutting the costs per mile by about two-thirds. Originally, the department said, the cost ranges about $600,000 to $800,000 per mile. Last year's system cut that down to about $200,000.

Thanks to this system the county is planning on 23 miles of road improvements this year.

"The best case scenario is a road is replaced after 20 years. We have many roads out there that are 30, 40, 50 years old. and with the funding we have in place right now we want to take advantage of that, and we are on pace right now with the 23 miles, if we were able to keep that funding we could replace all the roads every 20 years," said Highway Commissioner Jon Johnson.

The county said the plan is to target some rural county roads that are in rough shape first, as well as roads that are highly trafficked. That includes Highway K north of Fall Creek, and continuing north of Highway Q.