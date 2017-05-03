Eau Claire school boundaries could change

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- A new push to help even out class sizes in Eau Claire's high schools has the school district considering a change in the next couple of years.



The proposed plan would require all students living in the area North and West of the Chippewa and Eau Claire rivers to attend North High School in the 2018-2019 school year. Students who already go to North, or Memorial High School, would be grandfathered in, as would their siblings if they take advantage of the Intra-District Transfer Policy.



Wendy Sue Johnson, a member of the Demographic Trends and Facility Planning Council, told News 18 so far people seem fairly receptive to the changes.



The proposal has yet to be presented to the full school board, though Johnson said that will happen before the end of the school year.