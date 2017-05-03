UPDATE: Eau Claire School Board votes to change school boundaries

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Monday, the Eau Claire School Board voted to accept new school boundaries, but held off on choosing when they will be implemented.



The board decided to hold information sessions with the public before deciding when the changes will go into effect. The plan calls for changing the high school boundaries so that all families living north and west of the Chippewa and Eau Claire rivers will attend Eau Claire North High School, while families living east and south of the rivers attend Memorial High School.



The board will now vote in September on when the new boundaries will begin.





Posted on May 30, 2017:



Eau Claire (WQOW) -- A recommendation by one Eau Claire Area School District committee could mean new classrooms for some Eau Claire high school students.

On Monday, the Eau Claire School Board heard a report that looks at changing the boundaries for North High School and Memorial High School. The district's Demographic Trends and Facilities Planning Committee is recommending that families living north and west of the rivers attend North High School, while families living east and south of the rivers attend Memorial High School. As it's proposed, the targeted schools would be DeLong Middle School, Lakeshore Elementary and Sherman Elementary.

The district said the current boundaries have remained the same for 55 years, and right now about 400 more students go to Memorial High School. The district said this change is meant to even that out.

"We want to prepare students for post-secondary success and a big part of that happens those last four years in high school. So we want to make sure every student has a quality experience and a very good, rich experience in high school. So when you have one school that has a large number of students and another school that has a smaller number of students, it's not as apt to happen that you would have an equal experience for your students," said Eau Claire Superintendent Dr. Mary Ann Hardebeck.

The committee recommended starting the switch for the 2018-2019 school year, the board said the goal is to give schools at least one year of notice. Board members said they will have to study all the potential impacts as well as hear from parents before an official proposal is made. The district expects that to be done over the summer.

Posted on May 15, 2017:

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- A new push to help even out class sizes in Eau Claire's high schools has the school district considering a change in the next couple of years.



The proposed plan would require all students living in the area North and West of the Chippewa and Eau Claire rivers to attend North High School in the 2018-2019 school year. Students who already go to North, or Memorial High School, would be grandfathered in, as would their siblings if they take advantage of the Intra-District Transfer Policy.



Wendy Sue Johnson, a member of the Demographic Trends and Facility Planning Council, told News 18 so far people seem fairly receptive to the changes.



The proposal has yet to be presented to the full school board, though Johnson said that will happen before the end of the school year.